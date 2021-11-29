DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he was allegedly passed out in the middle of the road behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs.
Jimmy Lee Gibbs, 23, of DuBois, is charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI) and cited for a traffic violation, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Nov. 15.
DuBois City Police were dispatched to Hospital Avenue on Sept. 11 for reports of a running vehicle in the middle of the road with a man slumped over the steering wheel. When police arrived, they observed this to reportedly be true, and were able to wake the man up. When told to shut off the vehicle, the man complied. He appeared obviously confused and under the influence of something, as he was sluggish with his speech and actions, and his eyes were allegedly dilated and bloodshot, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When police asked if he was on anything, Gibbs allegedly said he did methamphetamine the day before. When running his driver’s license information, police discovered Gibbs license was suspended with two prior “driving under suspensions,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Gibbs reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for a DUI of a controlled substance.
A blood draw at Penn Highlands Healthcare showed Gibbs was allegedly driving under the influence of methaphetamine, amphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
Gibbs’ preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17.