DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly broke a man’s leg and arm during a fight that occurred Jan. 3.
John D. Ward, 54, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony in the first degree, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 1.
On Jan. 3, DuBois City Police were dispatched to the area of South Main Street in front of Ness Insurance Company for reports of a man reportedly crawling on the ground moaning, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
When police arrived, the man was reportedly on his knees with his head on the ground. He was moaning and wobbling back and forth in extreme pain, it appeared, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police noticed abrasions on his head, and his nose was bleeding. His head was reportedly swollen and he had a black eye and cuts and marks on his legs. His socks were ripped and his feet appeared to be brush burned. The man fell the rest of the way onto the ground, where it sounded as if he was snoring or struggling to breathe. An officer then administered Narcan, which seemed to have no impact. The ID in his pants pocket clarified he was a Punxsutawney man. An ambulance arrived and transported him to the emergency department.
Police spoke with hospital staff, who said the man’s temperature was very low, and he had multiple bodily injuries. His face was busted up, and his right leg reportedly had a fracture. He was flown to Pittsburgh for treatment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police called to speak with the man Jan. 9, asking him if he remembered anything that happened on Jan. 3. The man said he was dropped off at a South Main Street residence, where Ward was staying, helping him do work inside of the house. He said he remembers taking medication and lying down, and doesn’t remember anything after that. He also said that he had a broken right leg, broken left arm, a hole in his leg, a concussion and a swollen face, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When asked if he wanted to press charges, the man said yes, because the person had “left him for dead.”
Police spoke with Ward on Jan. 9, who said the man was at his house that day to help him paint, and that the two have a mutual friend. He also reportedly said he was smoking pot that day and drinking beer. The man allegedly kept being rude to Ward, he said, and he had had enough. They began pushing each other before Ward struck him several times and kicked him and punched him in the head. Ward told police he was so mad that he “forgot what had happened.” He also said there were pipes in the house and he may have struck him with one. He said he then threw the man out on the front porch. Ward allegedly admitting to possibly breaking the man’s leg and arm with a pipe, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Ward is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 11.