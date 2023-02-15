DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing several more felony charges after an ongoing investigation resulted in the recovery of additional stolen firearms and ammunition.
Jamie Lee Taube, 34, is charged with burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; seven second-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property; eight counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the second degree and criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 10.
On Jan. 18, DuBois City Police received a report of a burglary at a West Long Avenue residence, where someone allegedly removed 30-40 firearms.
On Jan. 21, Taube was arrested for receiving stolen property, namely firearms. Four of the firearms, which were reported stolen during the burglary of the West Long Avenue location, were located in Taube’s residence on Forest View Drive as a result of a search warrant executed on Jan. 18, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Taube has been in the Clearfield County Jail since Jan. 21.
During the course of the investigation, police became aware of statements reportedly made by Taube regarding the burglary and theft of firearms. It was believed that the firearms that had not been recovered at the time were somewhere outside. Police believed it was likely that the firearms could be hidden in a wooded lot near where Taube was staying at the time.
The adjacent lot, which belongs to Spitzer Honda, was searched for the stolen firearms. As a result, police located numerous rounds of ammunition, seven rifles, powder guns, gun parts and a bayonet, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The rounds were in various containers such as a blue suitcase, backpack and ammo can. The rifles were located in two separate locations on the lot. Four were inside of a plastic gun case and buried under moss and leaves, and three were wrapped in plastic and put under leaves and brush.
Police also became aware of statements Taube allegedly made regarding his presence at the victim’s West Long Avenue residence, and his possession of the stolen firearms. These statements showed that Taube reportedly had intimate knowledge of the crime scene, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Taube’s bail is set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 24 at Jacob’s office.