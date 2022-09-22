DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught with several pills during a Washington Avenue traffic stop in April.
Aaron Daniel Ogershok, 35, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; misbrand of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Sept. 16.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were on patrol in the area of West Washington Avenue on April 2 when they observed a man, known to be Ogershok, operating a black Ram truck with an expired inspection sticker. Ogershok was known to also have an active warrant out for his arrest and allegedly failed to respond. Police made contact with him in his Washington Avenue driveway.
Clearfield County Control confirmed that Ogershok’s warrant was still active. While speaking to police, Ogershok was reportedly jittery and couldn’t stop moving. He also asked if he was in trouble for something. Ogershok also kept trying to distance himself from the vehicle.
Ogershok told police there was nothing illegal in his vehicle. While searching it, police located a white and orange plastic pill crusher/container, which is common for using and carrying controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause. In a green cloth pouch located on the driver’s seat, police reportedly found a metal pipe and clear plastic baggies, as well as a bag that contained 4.5 white oval tablets with markings, and another baggie containing white substance residue. He told police it would test positive for meth, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In the center console, police located a black and brown cloth pouch with 10 additional packed bags of tablets and unused baggies. Under the left rear bench seat, police located a package ready to be mailed to a Treasure Lake address. Ogershok admitted to it being adderall.
In the rear driver’s seat, police located a prescription bottle for 75 adderall that was filled April 1, 2022, with a woman’s name on it.
Thirteen different kinds of white, orange, yellow and purple pills with markings were photographed and logged into evidence –306.5 pills total, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Sept. 14, police received the lab report from the Erie Crime Lab, which reported that the oval-shaped orange tablets with the imprint “b973” on one side and “20” on the other, a quantity of 23, had markings consistent with prescription amphetamine, with a weight of 5.56 grams. All other substances were non controlled.
Ogershok’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28 at Meholick’s office.