DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges following a traffic stop that allegedly resulted in the seizure of several steroids and other drugs.
Darin Wayne Cooley, 39, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; 15 counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance –an anabolic steroid, and cited for a traffic violation, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 31.
A DuBois City Police officer was on patrol on June 21, 2021 on North Liberty Boulevard in the area of the DuBois Manor Motel, known to police as an area with “troubled narcotic establishments,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. The DuBois Manor is reportedly known to police as a drug establishment, due to previous arrests for controlled substances.
Police observed the driver of a green colored F-350 dump truck exit the parking lot and begin traveling south. The driver allegedly attempted to conceal his face as he passed police. The officer observed the right-rear reverse light to be illuminated with the vehicle in motion, and conducted a traffic stop.
Cooley was identified as the driver, and there was also a passenger. Both Cooley and the woman allegedly seemed very nervous and were shaking and breathing heavily, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Cooley was having trouble getting his ID out of his wallet, due to his hands shaking so badly. Police observed fresh lesions on the face and arms of the passenger, known from using controlled substances, mainly heroin and methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer determined that Cooley held active warrants, so he was asked to exit the vehicle. He kept hesitating when exiting, acting as if he was going to get back in the vehicle. Police searched his pockets and found a prescription pill bottle with tablets and a piece of used cotton.
When asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, Cooley allegedly hesitated and said he didn’t think so. He later admitted to injecting methamphetamine on his right arm, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was reportedly shaking and swaying side to side, and asked for water since his mouth was very dry.
Once Cooley was told that a K9 officer would be deployed to the exterior of the vehicle, he allegedly became argumentative and agitated, and denied anything illegal in the vehicle belonging to him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. K9 Ace reportedly alerted to the right passenger side of the vehicle. Once the officer told Cooley that police were going to seize the vehicle he became more agitated, and the passenger of the vehicle began to cry.
After a field sobriety test, Cooley was arrested for allegedly showing several signs of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, and transported to the police department for evaluation.
A search of the vehicle later resulted in police locating a silver box under the driver’s seat, which reportedly contained 14 vials of suspected steroids, a blue plastic bag with suspected strips of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), multiple syringes, a prescription bottle containing 22.5 pills, and one tablet marked “U30,” suspected amphetamine. The bottles of pills located in Cooley’s pocket were identified as naloxone, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police also seized several illegal pills, including numerous kinds of anabolic steroids, amphetamine, buprenorphine, methamphetamine and norbuprenorphine.
Cooley’s preliminary hearing is set for March 4 at Meholick’s office.