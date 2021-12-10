DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing drug charges following a police incident that allegedly occurred on Hubert Street on July 19.
Joseph Francis Alvin Jr., 37, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Dec. 6.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police received a call about a man sitting with the car door open into the lane of travel on Hubert Street on July 19. Police responded to the area and witnessed a man in the driver’s seat who allegedly exited the vehicle in a rapid manner. Police made contact with Alvin, who was reportedly trying to talk over the officer and walking in circles away from police, saying things like “I’m not doing anything wrong,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police told him they responded to check out the circumstances, and went on to say that they have been receiving multiple complaints about drug activity at his location that involved him and his vehicle, as well as the neighboring house. Alvin told police he did not have anything in the vehicle that would be of harm to police.
During a search of Alvin, police allegedly found a large amount of money folded in increments in his pants, which Alvin ultimately pulled out of his pocket and placed on the vehicle. He told police there was $3,000 there. At first, Alvin reportedly told police they could check the trunk and engine compartments of the vehicle, but when they asked if they could search the vehicle, he then allegedly said no.
Alvin was reportedly saying profanities to police and continuously questioning why they were there. A K-9 officer reported to the scene and alerted twice at the front drivers’ side door, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Alvin continued to say police couldn’t search the vehicle, so they arranged to have it towed to the City of DuBois Police Department’s garage.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the search resulted in $4,726, four cell phones, multiple plastic baggies and a Rubbermaid container and three debit cards – one of which had another person’s name on it.
On Nov. 18, the Erie Crime Lab allegedly confirmed that items sent there that were found during the search contained fluorofentanyl, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Alvin’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 14.