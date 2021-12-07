REYNOLDSVILLE — A DuBois man is facing a felony charge for allegedly collecting money to complete work on a heating system and never doing the job.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Joseph Edward Manners, 55, including theft by deception; false impression –third degree felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim came to the state police barracks in DuBois to report the alleged incident. The victim alleged he provided a down payment of cash to Manners for work that was to be performed at his home and another residence in DuBois.
The victim provided police with an invoice dated July 20 for a new heating system to be installed at his home. The invoice contained the victim’s signature and Manners’ signature.
According to the affidavit, the victim placed a down payment, and the total amount of work to be performed was found to be $4,732.52. As of Nov. 9, Manners had not delivered any materials or started the installation of the heating system to the home.
Manners has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 12 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.