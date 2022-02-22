DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly failed to register his temporary address with the Megan’s Law registered sexual offenders website.
Travis Michael Quackenbush, 24, is charged with failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements, a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 17.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were given a Megan’s Law investigation request on Dec. 3, 2021, on Quackenbush, who was reportedly living in a West Long Avenue apartment in DuBois. The request asked to check if he was still at the address that is reportedly listed on Megan’s Law.
Police spoke to the man who resides at that residence on West Long Avenue, who told them Quackenbush does not live there. Police were given permission to look around the apartment, and there was allegedly no one else there. The man told police he had moved there in May or June of 2021, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police also spoke with a neighbor, who confirmed Quackenbush did not live at that residence.
Police reportedly went to a house of a relative of Quackenbush on West Scribner Avenue, where Quackenbush said he was visiting. The relative allegedly said that Quackenbush lives at the apartment on West Long Avenue, not at her residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The relative said he just visits her and then goes back to that address.
During an interview on Nov. 9, 2021, police were reportedly informed by Quackenbush’s relative that he stayed with her at her residence for two months, which is in violation of the Megan’s Law address he had listed.
With Quackenbush allegedly not living at the West Long Avenue apartment address at the time of the investigation, police filed charges against him for failing to comply with Megan’s Law registration requirements.
Quackenbush’s bail is set at $100,000.