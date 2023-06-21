DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing a felony child endangerment charge after a 3-year-old child was found wandering along West Scribner Avenue alone.
Brook Alan Baldwin, 53, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, and is cited for public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 17.
DuBois City Police were dispatched by Clearfield County Control on June 16 to meet with a man who had a young child with him. The man told police the child was walking along Scribner Avenue and crossing the road by himself around 9:12 p.m. The witness added that he also saw the child walking around the police station’s parking lot with no shoes or pants on, wearing only a T-shirt and a diaper, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police then received information that a man had called into the station to report a 3-year-old child he was babysitting missing for five minutes. He explained to police that he left the child –who is autistic –at the apartment before leaving for a short period of time. When he returned, the child was gone.
When the man, identified as Baldwin, came to the police station, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol as he spoke. He was also allegedly swaying and was bumping into things as he walked. When asked if he had been drinking, Baldwin said yes, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Baldwin’s bail was set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Friday at Meholick’s office.