DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing a felony drug charge following a December 2021 traffic stop.
Nicholas Martin Newcamp, 21, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacturer or deliver, a felony, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office March 9.
DuBois City Police were patrolling on East Long Avenue on Dec. 2, 2021 when they conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda Civic for a smashed taillight. While speaking with the driver, Newcamp, police allegedly detected a strong odor of marijuana from within the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Newcamp was asked to exit the vehicle, and was told that the officer could smell marijuana. Newcamp said he does not have a medical marijuana card. He also admitted to having a bag of marijuana in the center console.
A search of the vehicle resulted in a clear plastic bag containing marijuana, and several other bags, as well as a digital scale.
Newcamp’s preliminary hearing is set for April 11.