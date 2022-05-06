DuBOIS — A local man has been jailed on several felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a relative in 2016.
Travis Michael Quackenbush, 24, of DuBois, is charged with rape forcible compulsion, a felony in the first degree; rape of a child, a felony in the first degree; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony in the first degree; aggravated indecent assault of a child, a felony in the first degree; incest of a minor –complainant under 13 years of age, a second-degree felony; sexual assault, a second degree felony; indecent assault forcible compulsion, a misdemeanor, and making terroristic threats, also a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office April 29.
In February of this year, DuBois City Police received new information about an alleged sexual assault of a minor that was first reported in 2018. The assault allegedly occurred sometime in 2016 at a Quarry Avenue residence.
The victim, now 13 years old, was referred to the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County, where an interview was conducted Feb. 17, 2022. The victim reportedly disclosed that a known family member, Quackenbush, followed her to her room and tied her hands and feet behind her back, then allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Quackenbush then left the room, but returned to allegedly rape the victim a second time. He allegedly told the victim he would “slit her throat” if she told anyone what had happened.
The assault reportedly continued until another family member entered the room and untied the victim.
The victim reported that this was six years ago, placing the assault some time in 2016, and the victim at 7 years old at the time, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with DuBois City Police on Aug. 3, 2018, Quackenbush allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the victim for pleasure.
Quackenbush is currently confined in the Clearfield County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for June 3 at Meholick’s office.