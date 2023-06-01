PENFIELD — A DuBois man has been jailed after he allegedly physically assaulted and strangled a woman May 30.
Alexander Bryce Foltz, 31, is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 30.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in DuBois were dispatched to the emergency room at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois on May 30 to speak with a 32-year-old woman. The victim was taken to the hospital by Foltz and left for treatment sustained as a result of an alleged domestic incident.
The victim told police the incident occurred on the wooden deck outside of a residence around 10 p.m. She said that Foltz had been consuming alcohol prior to the alleged assault, which started as a verbal argument. The argument turned physical, and Foltz allegedly smashed the victim’s phone and tackled her to the ground. The victim said she was struck multiple times by Foltz, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Foltz then allegedly grabbed her by the throat. Foltz and a witness transported the victim to the hospital.
The victim had visible injuries, police said.
Foltz is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for June 9 at Meholick’s office.