DuBOIS — A man has been jailed after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman in DuBois June 23.
Matthew Alexander Basinger, 42, of DuBois, is charged with simple assault, and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 24.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police responded to a reported domestic assault on Robinson Street June 23, where the victim said that Basinger had assaulted her inside of the residence. Police could see that the woman was suffering from numerous apparent injuries, holding an ice bag to her right cheek. There were reportedly bruises on her arms and shoulders, and a swollen bump on her forehead. She was also complaining of severe leg pain, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman said that Basinger had been drinking that day and attacked her, allegedly striking her with his hands then kicking her repeatedly while she was on the ground.
The woman was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.
Basinger, who allegedly appeared very intoxicated, told police that “he” is what happened to the victim, and that he was “a nightmare,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. Initially, Basinger denied assaulting the woman, but then admitted to hitting her.
While being transported to the police station, Basinger also intentionally struck his head against the interior of the patrol vehicle, causing an injury to his left eyebrow, police said.
Basinger’s bail is set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is set for July 8 at Meholick’s office.