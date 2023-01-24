DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed after police allegedly found several drugs in his Jared Street apartment Jan. 20.
Adam Paul Wymer, 36, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 21.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police officers executed a search warrant on a Jared Street apartment Jan. 20, based on an investigation concerning the alleged controlled substance use and trafficking by the residents of this address.
The investigation led officers to discover that Wymer, as well as the woman residing at this address, were reportedly involved in the possession, consumption and distribution of controlled substances.
Wymer was located inside of the apartment. The search allegedly revealed numerous empty plastic bags, plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance –suspected methamphetamine, green-in-color matter –suspected marijuana and a white powdered substance –suspected fentanyl, all around the bed area of Wymer, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
At the DuBois City Police station, Wymer reportedly made admission to the possession of controlled substances, and referred to distributing quantities of methamphetamine from a higher-level distributor to lower-end consumers, often referred to as “middling.”
Wymer is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 10 at Meholick’s office.