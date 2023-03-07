DuBOIS — A man is facing several felony drug charges after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs in the DuBois area on several occasions.
Gerald Clarence Kriner, 40, of DuBois, is charged with four felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick's office March 6.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police and the Drug and Vice Unit (DVU) began to investigate reports of drug activity reportedly occurring in DuBois. Kriner, of South Franklin Street, has been reported to police by numerous reliable sources to be involved in the trafficking of controlled substances.
DuBois City Police and the DVU began to watch Kriner's activity. On or about Dec. 28, 2022, police and a DVU officer observed a woman coming from the area of South Franklin Street and Washington Avenue. The woman consented to a search of her person, and paraphernalia was located. The woman revealed she had come from Kriner's residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On or about Jan. 11, police observed two people coming from a residence along North Jared Street. Contact was made with Kriner and another individual, and a search of the North Jared Street residence was conducted, resulting in controlled substances and paraphernalia.
On or about Feb. 1, officers were conducting surveillance and observed Kriner and another individual leaving his residence on South Franklin Street. They walked to Sheetz on North Brady Street, reportedly withdrawing funds at the ATM machine. Two hours later, DuBois City Police responded to a drug overdose on South Jared Street, where the individual was revived.
A traffic stop was conducted on Feb. 11, when two people were seen leaving Kriner's residence. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a hypodermic needle and a plastic container with a white powdered substance, along with an inhalation device, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In early March, the DVU initiated two controlled-buy operations involving a confidential informant (CI) and Kriner on South Franklin Street. During both incidents, the CI communicated with Kriner via cell phone, making arrangements for the transactions for controlled substances.
On March 5, a search warrant was conducted at Kriner's residence, resulting in a white powdered substance and white crystalline substances, a small bag of packaging materials, cash, digital scales and drug paraphernalia items, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Kriner was taken into police custody without incident.
Kriner's bail is set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is set for March 10 at Meholick's office.