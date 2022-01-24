DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police on Jan. 18.
Justin Lee Glinkerman, 36, is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a felony in the third degree, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 19.
A City of DuBois Police Department officer was patrolling on South Jared Street and West Washington Avenue on Jan. 18 when they observed a man wearing a black bandana over half of his face, blue jeans and a red coat, according to an affidavit of probable cause. When he spotted the officer, he reportedly began walking faster.
The officer believed the man was Glinkerman, who had several active warrants. He then allegedly took off running on Jared Street, and then into the rear parking lot of Joe Fender’s Body Shop, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police chased him on foot, locating him still attempting to escape. The officer drew his weapon, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and Glinkerman then reportedly obeyed his commands. He was taken into custody.
All of Glinkerman’s warrants were reportedly confirmed. In his pants pocket, police found several drug paraphernalia items, including foil, one red plastic snorting straw, one smoking device and one plastic bag with white residue inside of it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Glinkerman’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 28 at Meholick’s office. He is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $20,000.