DuBOIS — DuBois City Police, on Tuesday, charged Jamian Douglas Fleming, Morrison Street, DuBois, with a felony of making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and a misdemeanor of making terroristic threats.
Following his preliminary arraignment on Wednesday, Fleming was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
On Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause, the police responded to a Morrison Street residence for a report of a domestic disturbance. The victim reported that Fleming was “using drugs” and damaging things in the apartment.
Upon speaking with the victim, she explained that Fleming allegedly had broken several items throughout the apartment, consumed methamphetamines and threatened to kill her and her family, the affidavit said.
Some police officers approached the front door of the building, while others went to the rear door. An officer attempted to open the front, communal door and found it locked. The officer shined a light into a first floor window, known by the officer to be the bedroom of Fleming’s apartment, to see if anyone was visible.
The officer then reportedly heard a male voice say, “Yo, buddy with a light, I’m gonna shoot you, I got a barrel pointed at you right now,” the affidavit said.
The officer immediately withdrew and alerted the other officers and attempted to make contact with the man, ordering him to exit the residence, the affidavit said.
Due to the shared, communal nature of the front porch, the officer believes that it is unreasonable to believe that Fleming had authority to threaten anyone who stood upon it holding a flashlight, the affidavit said. Based on this information, the officer believes that the crime of terroristic threats occurred, and that it is probable that the man was in the residence and that the police may be seized by entering the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Fleming’s alleged threat to the victim caused her to flee, the affidavit said, which caused the one charge to be elevated to a felony.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday (today) at the DuBois Magistrate office.