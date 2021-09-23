DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and possessing child pornography, according to criminal complaints filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Sept. 20, state police in DuBois charged Naithan Eugene Deyarmin, 33, Maple Avenue, DuBois, with four felony counts of photograph/film/depict on computer sex act –knowingly or permitting child; two felony counts of corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above; two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses; and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.
On Sept. 10, state police in DuBois also charged Deyarmin with 31 felony counts disseminate photo/film of child sex acts and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility.
According to an affidavit of probable cause regarding the Sept. 10 charges, the police received a tip on Dec. 9, 2020, from a social media messaging site, KIK, reporting that 28 image and video files of child pornography were uploaded in October 2020. Information from KIK included email address, user name, ESP user ID and IP address. On Dec. 11, 2020, a subpoena was served to the cable company to determine the subscriber of the IP address between Oct. 4 and Oct. 29, 2020. The cable company responded on Dec. 24, 2020, and provided information for the IP address which reportedly connected the images to a Maple Avenue residence and to Deyarmin.
On Sept. 10, 2021, a search warrant was executed on the home, as well as a desktop computer, the affidavit said. Located on the computer was reportedly a folder that began with the label, “Child Porn.” Inside of that folder were many images and videos of child pornography, according to police. At least 10 images involving indecent contact were allegedly present on the desktop which had only one profile on it.
Deyarmin was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
According to an affidavit of probable cause regarding the Sept. 20 charges, the police said this crime was reportedly discovered while investigating a separate incident involving the sexual abuse of children. The investigation led the police to obtain a search warrant for the Maple Avenue residence and electronics. Upon executing a search warrant on the residence there were multiple items seized to be analyzed.
Later, after reviewing the evidence drives located inside a desktop computer owned by Deyarmin, the police reportedly located approximately 200 images and videos of child pornography. Two of the videos appeared to have been taken inside of Deyarmin’s residence. One video was taken in Deyarmin’s room and was of him allegedly touching a 13-year-old victim inappropriately. The items Deyarmin was reportedly wearing in the video were described to a person who knew Deyarmin, who told the police that Deyarmin owns a similar looking watch and shirt.
The second video was taken in the dining room area next to Deyarmin’s computer desk, the affidavit said. It allegedly showed Deyarmin again touching a 13-year-old victim inappropriately. The victim was later interviewed at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center, where she indicated that it was her in the video and that it was Deyarmin who touched her inappropriately.
Bail has been set at $50,000 bail in this case and Deyarmin remains in jail.
His preliminary hearing on all charges is scheduled for Oct. 1.