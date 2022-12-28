DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught with drug paraphernalia and an illegal firearm during a traffic stop in October.
Joshua Michael Franklin, 36, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Dec. 15.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police observed a red Chevrolet pulling out of the Sheetz on East DuBois Avenue on Oct. 30, and followed the vehicle, which was reportedly going 15 miles over the speed limit. Police initiated a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as Franklin. The officer noticed the windshield was smashed, and the inspection sticker showed Nov. 22, and appeared to be an incorrect sticker for that vehicle. Franklin was asked to exit the vehicle so police could look at the inspection sticker, and he did. The officer noticed a little pouch attached to the center console, with three brass smoking pipes sticking out of it, as well as one glass smoking pipe, used for smoking heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The officer confirmed the inspection sticker was not valid.
When asked about the pipes, Franklin reportedly said they were his and were for smoking heroin. After agreeing to empty his pockets, Franklin allegedly pulled another brass smoking pipe and syringe out of his pocket, both of which he said were for using heroin.
When asked if they could search the vehicle, Franklin said the vehicle was not his, and belonged to the woman in the passenger’s seat. Police asked the woman if there was anything in the vehicle, and she said there was going to be other drug paraphernalia of Franklin’s. The woman gave police consent to search the vehicle, and said Franklin allegedly threw a syringe in between the front seats of the vehicle.
During the vehicle search, police located the syringe in between the front seats, as well as a brass smoking pipe in a black bag; a purple purse with a pink plastic container containing numerous syringes; a small bag with a white crystal-like substance; a black bag with drug paraphernalia items, including small scissors, pipes, empty bags, three white pills and one small white pill, which allegedly belonged to Franklin; two water bongs and a silver Savage Mark II .22 caliber rifle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Franklin told police another man had placed the gun in the vehicle, and he had forgotten about it. Franklin admitted to being a felon, and that he was not allowed to possess the firearm. Once at the police station, a criminal history was run on Franklin, showing that he had pled guilty to burglary in 2004, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Franklin’s bail is set at $25,000. He waived his preliminary hearing at Meholick’s office Dec. 23.