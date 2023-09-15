DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed after he was allegedly selling controlled substances out of his Spring Avenue residence.
City of DuBois Police have charged Landon Davohn Dale Williams, 19, with one felony count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Sept. 12.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police received an anonymous email in July that was sent to the drug tip line. The complainant said that multiple times per day, vehicles would stop in front of a house on Spring Avenue. A man in his early 20s would allegedly approach the vehicles, and an exchange would occur. The Drug Vice Unit determined that Williams is an occupant of this address and matches the description they were given.
Police then conducted surveillance of this location, and observed a vehicle approach and park on Spring Avenue. The driver entered the residence and left a few minutes later and drove away. A traffic stop of that vehicle resulted in an arrest for marijuana wax possession, and the driver said they allegedly purchased it from Williams. In August, a vehicle was observed stopping at this Spring Avenue residence, entering then leaving shortly thereafter. The vehicle was later stopped by police, and the passenger was found to be in possession of marijuana wax, who they said they obtained from Williams, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In September, police conducted surveillance of the Spring Avenue residence and observed another vehicle arrive. Williams made contact with the occupant and was seen placing something into his pocket. This behavior was consistent with hand-to-hand drug transaction.
A confidential informant was also involved in the investigation of Williams. The CI displayed text messages where an arrangement to buy a controlled substance from Williams was made. A controlled purchase of suspected marijuana wax at the Spring Avenue was conducted. The CI went to the residence and exchanged the cash for the suspected controlled substance. He also identified Williams as the person selling it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The suspected marijuana wax seized from the individuals going to the Spring Avenue residence were field tested and indicated the presence of marijuana.
Williams’ bail is set at $200,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 22 at Meholick’s office.