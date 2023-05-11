DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on a felony charge after he was allegedly caught stealing an item from Sheetz.
Mark Kearse, 66, is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 9.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to the Sheetz store on North Brady Street for reports of an alleged theft on March 16. Officers spoke with a staff member who stated that a man wearing a red hat, later identified as Kearse, allegedly took a Four Loko drink out of the cooler and did not pay for it. She said Kearse also took a coffee cup from the coffee bar area, then allegedly walked into the bathroom and poured the Four Loko into the coffee cup. He then went into the dining area and sat down with the cup, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spoke with Kearse, who denied taking the Four Loko at first. After officers watched the surveillance video, Kearse reportedly confessed to taking it and putting it in a coffee cup. The cost of the Four Loko amounted to $2.49.
Police reviewed Kearse’s criminal history, and found that he had nine previous convictions for retail theft in Pennsylvania, which upgraded the charge to a felony of the third degree.
Kearse’s bail was is at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is set for May 12 at Meholick’s office.