DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on charges after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a person on Dutch Road Oct. 29.
David Joseph Smith, 21, is charged with robbery –inflicting/threatening bodily injury, a felony in the second degree; theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of simple assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and is cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Oct. 29.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in DuBois responded to a Dutch Road residence on Oct. 29 for a reported robbery and assault. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim, who said that he was traveling west on Dutch Road to go back to his residence from shopping. Just prior to reaching Smith’s driveway, Smith allegedly stepped into the middle of the road and approached the driver’s side door of the victim’s truck and started to open it. Smith then allegedly opened the door and tackled the man to the ground, struck him in the head and ripped his iPhone out of his hand, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Smith then allegedly threw the iPhone onto the ground and shot several rounds at it with a black semi-automatic pistol. The victim said he was unsure what happened to the phone.
During an interview with a witness, police were told she heard four gun shots at the time this incident allegedly occurred.
The victim reportedly displayed recent physical injuries to his head and was actively bleeding.
Police later responded to Smith’s address to attempt to make contact with him, but were unable to. While outside of the residence, officers reportedly observed three empty brass shell casings along the road at the entrance of Smith’s driveway, as well as one empty brass shell casing in Smith’s yard, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spoke with a man, who said that he had just kicked Smith out of his residence the previous night due to him continuously causing issues with the neighbors. The man said that Smith does own a semi-automatic pistol.
Smith’s bail is set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4 at Meholick’s office.