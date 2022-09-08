DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on several drug charges following an undercover bust that occurred Sept. 2.
Michael Kenneth Spicher, 35, is charged with five counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; four counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Sept. 3.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police initiated a controlled buy operation on Spicher, an Olive Avenue resident, on Sept. 2. An arrangement was made for the purchase of .5 grams of methamphetamine, and communicated with Spicher via text message. A buyer agreed to meet Spicher at his residence, and was under observation of DuBois City Police. The buyer was observed entering and exiting the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and provided the methamphetamine to police.
Officers conducted a search of the Olive Avenue residence, finding a lock box in the closet, which allegedly contained multiple containers of prescription medications, plastic bags of various sizes and two digital scales.
The lock box contained a plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance, suspected methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia, prescription medications and packaging materials were seized. A red toolbox in the bedroom was also found, containing a white crystal-like substance. A backpack in the corner of the bedroom contained what appeared to be a drug ledger, or record of sales and debts, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Recommended Video
Text messages were observed involving Spicher allegedly discussing drug transactions.
During an interview with police, Spicher allegedly admitted to selling methamphetamine on two occasions, on that date.
The methamphetamine found reportedly weighed 41.8 grams. The marijuana found weighed 44.6 grams, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Spicher’s bail is set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Meholick’s office.