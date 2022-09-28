DuBOIS — A DuBois man is in the Clearfield County Jail after he allegedly choked and physically assaulted a man on Sept. 22.
John Runyon III, 33, is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as cited for harassment and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Sept. 22.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the DuBois City Police Department was dispatched to a DuBois Street residence on Sept. 22 in reference to an electric issue. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, who was reportedly throwing up and dry heaving in the bathroom. He also had redness on his neck, which coincides with being strangled or choked, as well as fresh blood and an open wound above his left eye. The man told police he was eating dinner and was called about the electric issue with Runyon, and told him he would be up to check the breaker after he was done with dinner.
The man told police Runyon allegedly started to argue with him in the stairwell, and that he proceeded to turn around to walk away, but was then choked by Runyon from behind until he was reportedly unconscious and his airway was blocked, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Contact was also made with the caller, who stated he heard a commotion outside of his apartment, which coincides with the physical altercation reported. The caller said when he left his apartment, he observed Runyon on top of the victim.
Runyon told police he had reached out to the victim numerous times about this electric issue, and said he was at the top of the third floor stairwell arguing with him over this issue. Runyon said the man had a “devious” look on his face and was exhibiting “aggressive” body language. Runyon said he allegedly punched the man three times when he tried to advance up to the third floor. He claimed he waited “at least six, if not 20 minutes” before deciding to choke the man, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim was complaining of neck pain and a sore throat, and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Runyon’s bail is set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Friday, Sept. 30 at Meholick’s office.