PITTSBURGH — A DuBois man pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
Brent Coder, 55, pleaded guilty to three counts related to the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. Coder was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the “Return to Sender” investigation.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on Aug. 19, 2020, Coder sold another person two ounces of methamphetamine for $2,300, according to a press release. On Sept. 17, 2020, Coder was reportedly stopped by Pennsylvania State Police troopers on the way to a drug transaction, and 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was seized from his vehicle. Coder consented to a search of his residence, and an additional quantity of methamphetamine and a handgun were seized. Finally, on Aug. 31, 2021, federal agents seized over 400 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms during a search of Coder’s residence, according to the release.
Judge Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Sept. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Drug Enforcement Administration led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and Pennsylvania State Police. Also assisting were the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and the Clarion Borough Police Department.
Pending sentencing, the court ordered the defendant to remain in custody.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the U.S. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.