DuBOIS — Joe Taylor of DuBois, who is now retired from his 60-year career in radio, has written a book giving an “inside out” look at how radio has dramatically changed throughout the 1960-2020 time period.
Now that he has stepped away from broadcasting, Taylor has put his writer’s cap on, something he says he has always enjoyed doing over the years. He believes in “writing what you know about,” he said.
So, after six decades in radio, “In the Twist of a Dial” was born.
In Taylor’s second book, he addresses advancements in technology and other factors that have impacted radio over the years, aiming to convey the importance of local radio coverage in a community.
He gives accounts of situations he encountered during his six decades in radio, from on-air broadcasts to upper management, and the various people he met, too, “funny, sad, flawed,” as he traveled to different parts of the country.
Taylor’s first book, “I’m Just Lucky to Own My Own Car,” is a collection of 60 short stories and poems.
Back when he was around 8 or 9 years old, Taylor said he knew he wanted to be on the radio.
“I really enjoy being on the air,” he said.
One of his most exciting memories, said Taylor, was spending three years working for KDKA in Pittsburgh, where he says “all ages” listened to the radio station, and people on the street tended to recognize him.
Another was when Taylor was managing radio stations for the American media company Metromedia, he said.
For those familiar with radio growing up, the book may take them back in time, said Taylor.
It has been an “interesting ride,” says Taylor, a Rochester, New York native. He has visited 27 cities over the years, starting in New York and traveling to several places over the years, such as New England, Ohio, Michigan and Connecticut, before deciding to spend his “golden years” in DuBois. Taylor ended up in western Pennsylvania when he began working for Sunny 106 FM, he said, and has lived in the area for 30 years now.
Over the years, he has learned that most people who work in radio typically enjoy the profession, said Taylor.
Fresh reviews about the book, written in January 2022, refer to Taylor as an “excellent storyteller,” who writes as if he is speaking to a friend over dinner, referring to him as personable and humorous. One review says that each of the book’s 50 chapters “is a gem.”
Taylor is a part of The Watershed Journal Literary Group, based in Brookville, which holds group meetings once a month. Besides having his work published in the quarterly literary magazine, Taylor enjoys the fellowship of being around a wide array of writers. He was also involved with The Reitz Theater over the years.
Taylor will be participating in a “Friends of the Library” group event on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the DuBois Public Library, where he will be reading excerpts from the book. He also hopes to attend more book signings in the future, where he says he enjoys hearing feedback from readers.
“In the Twist of a Dial” is available on Amazon Books, and at the Watershed Books store on Main Street in Brookville.