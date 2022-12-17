DuBOIS — DuBois man Joe Taylor, who believes in “writing what you know about,” has recently published his third book detailing his Italian upbringing for others to enjoy and relate to.
“A Pepper and Egg Sandwich on American Bread,” was published about a month ago.
Taylor, a native of Rochester, New York, put his writing cap on following his 60-year career in radio. His first book was “I’m Lucky to Own My Own Car,” and the second, “In the Twist of a Dial.”
This book is written in the same format as Taylor’s second radio book, he says, giving “snapshots” of growing up as a second-generation Italian in “two different worlds.” Taylor said he lived in a “non-ethnic neighborhood and attended a non-ethnic school,” while living the rest of his life with his “very Italian” relatives.
“The stories in the book about the lives, backgrounds, customs, and foods of my Italian relatives will resonant with the many Italian-Americans in the area,” said Taylor.
Using his classic humor and humanity writing techniques, Taylor discusses childhood experiences in each chapter, such as “You Don’t Act Italian,” “Grandpa Always Tipped His Hat,” and “Sam, go buy sausage.”
Taylor touches on some emotional topics as well, such as the sense of loss that his grandparents felt when they had to come to America from Italy for more opportunities, and when his mother was unable to get a job during World War II due to being Italian.
And, certain Italian stereotypes, such as in the chapter “Are they all mad at each other?”
Italians retain much of their culture through food, says Taylor, recalling many of the tastes and traditions he learned at his grandmother’s table growing up. Readers are sure to recognize similarities of their own families throughout these short stories.
This book is available at HW Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall, Watershed Books in Brookville, Calliari’s Bakery and the Junk Dealer’s Daughter in DuBois, as well as on Amazon Books.
Taylor will be holding readings of “A Pepper and Egg Sandwich on American Bread” at the Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, and the DuBois Public Library from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.