CLEARFIELD — Joseph Willard Schaffer, 38, of DuBois, who sexually assaulted a woman, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Schaffer pleaded guilty to indecent assault — misdemeanor of the first degree and indecent assault — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers submitted a letter from the victim to Ammerman and said the victim is in agreement with the plea agreement and would like to see Schaffer serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of seven years in state prison.
Schaffer’s attorney Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab asked Ammerman to give Schaffer a three-year maximum.
Ammerman sentenced Schaffer to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of seven years in state prison.
He will also be required to follow all the requirements under Megan’s Law, but it was determined he did not meet the criteria of being a sexually violent predator.
Ammerman also ordered Schaffer to have no contact with the victim, undergo sex offender counseling and undergo any treatment recommended by the probation department.
Schaffer apologized and expressed remorse for his actions.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 4, 2022 the DuBois City Police were dispatched to Quarry Avenue and spoke to the victim.
The victim reported she was sexually assaulted by Schaffer the night before.