DuBOIS — James Alan Ott was well known during his early years for the fun illustrations he would make of events around his school, but drifted away from the hobby as he grew older until recently deciding to take the advice of many close to him and put his skills to work.
Ott recently self-published his first children’s book, “Great Northern Soup,” which doubles as a children’s cooking book with a real recipe to make the soup like the characters in the book. Ott is calling this a “Kids in the Kitchen Book” and is already planning more books similar to it.
The book is a fun and light-hearted kitchen experience from the perspective of two children who follow a rhyming recipe to completion to enjoy the “Great Northern Soup.”
“‘Great Northern Soup’ is a picture book geared to all ages because they’re encouraged to engage in the kitchen,” Ott said. “It is a rhyming children’s book so that children, under parental supervision, can have an experience following a recipe through to completion.”
He said the soup is sweet, so children are likely to enjoy the taste as well.
Ott is already planning more, saying it is a series in his head and he is in the process of completing the second book. He has all the words and rhymes done, but said the illustrations will take him more time to finish.
Ott self-published his book through Kindle Direct Publishing, a publishing service through Amazon. The book is available in paperback or e-book on Amazon, and has the full recipe card on the back of the book.
He also recently worked with his own children to make a book trailer, and has posted it to the Amazon page, his Facebook artist page, and Tiktok account.
Learning the process of self-publishing along the way has been a major part of the project for Ott. He said he would have never had the freedom and ability to self-publish without the KDP service in the past. Though it’s been a learning curve for Ott, he said he is confident it will be easier for his next book.
“The learning curve was like a sawtooth like ‘this is impossible, oh that was easy, this is impossible, that was easy…’ The second is going to be a straight shot,” Ott said.
Inspiration for “Great Northern Soup” came to Ott one day when he and his wife made a soup out of whatever ingredients they had in their kitchen. Shocked that the soup came out tasting great for being a mish-mash of random ingredients, Ott took to writing a rhyming recipe.
Once the song-like recipe was completed, he decided it would make a good children’s book and created the two characters of the book who make the soup.
“It’s actual soup, Tammy and I invented it, and I write about anything,” Ott said. “So we made that soup out of what we had… and I wrote this ditty, and I think… ‘This would be a really great kids book. I’m going to do it.’”
He started making the illustration to match with the fun song he wrote about the soup. Ott used much of his free time to make the illustrations and finish the book, then had to learn the proper file and process to upload the book to KDP to be published.
The book was first published through KDP on Sept. 27, and Ott was the first one to order a physical copy of his own book. He said the process is print-on-demand so rather than him having a palette of books at his home to sell, someone can order a book from Amazon and it is printed and shipped directly to them within a day of ordering.
“I’m really lucky because 10 or 20 years ago, I would’ve been turned down by a publishing house… I had the freedom, a had the liberty, the freedom of creative expression. Nobody told me how to do it, nobody modified my theme,” Ott said.
Now, his main focus is on marketing the book online so it sells. Ott said he has learned more about keywords and search engine optimization than he ever wanted to learn. He shared that he does have some social media experience, as he and his own children started a Tiktok page last year that amassed just under 100,000 followers, called “I Sketch U Sketch.”
He said the public library in the area is “outstanding” and that children’s books are often underrated. He said there are great children’s books in the library that have both spoken word content, and others that only tell stories through pictures, but are both equally as valuable to children.
The library workers have been supportive of Ott and his books, and given him motivation to continue.
He is also working with the Book Peddlers in the DuBois Mall to have a book signing. A date has not been set yet, but he said to watch his social media to find out when it is scheduled.