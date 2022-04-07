DuBOIS — DuBois City Mayor Ed Walsh confirmed that the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office conducted an investigation at the city building on Wednesday afternoon.
"Yes, search warrants were served yesterday," Walsh said Thursday. "The city is being transparent and cooperative."
When asked if he knows what the AG's office was investigating, Walsh said that it was a "blank search warrant."
In addition to AG investigators, the Pennsylvania State Police were involved with the search that began at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday and lasted until about 7 p.m., Walsh said.
Walsh also said that all employees reported to work as usual on Thursday.
The Attorney General's office said, "We have no comment," when contacted by the Courier Express on Thursday.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided when made available by authorities.