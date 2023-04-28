DuBOIS — City of DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh issued a statement at this week’s city council meeting in support of recent comments made by Solicitor Toni Cherry concerning the investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office involving city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Walsh said he stands “100 percent” behind Cherry’s position voiced in the April 15 Tri-County Weekend edition.
In that article, one of Cherry’s statements said a “reason that we were surprised at what we saw was because we all expected to be called before the grand jury. We were not.” She said the city allegedly provided investigators with information that would directly contradict the charges against Suplizio.
“This council, myself, have never been contacted by the Attorney General’s (office), have never been contacted by the state police to give a statement to give any testimony, which I find appalling how they can do what they’ve done without even getting our position,” said Walsh. “I know that one of the first things that I had Mr. (Chris) Nasuti do when he became the acting manager was the one charge that was written was a $3,000 check that was stolen from the city. It took him all of 10-15 minutes to find out. It was never a stolen check. It was a reimbursement check. I think we already explained that before that check was written in November but wasn’t cashed until late January, February.”
Walsh said the city’s financial position is currently in “great shape.”
“We’re moving forward with all of our projects,” said Walsh. “There’s been some innuendo out there on Facebook that we’re not going to be doing the sewage treatment plant, we’re not going to finish the end of the (Liberty) boulevard. We’re not going to do this, or do that. We’re moving forward with everything.”
Walsh said he’s very proud of the staff, Nasuti and the council for all of the work they’ve been doing.
“We don’t always agree ... but we get things done and it’s continuing to get done,” said Walsh. “I will be your mayor for at least the next eight months. So like it or hate it, I’m going to be here. We’re going to continue to move forward and finish our projects.”
In the April 15th article, Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel stated she was contacted by an investigator in the spring of 2022 to meet with him, but when she insisted that she would not be meeting with him without an attorney, he allegedly never called her back.
Also at this week’s meeting, Cherry noted that the city had been advised by the Clearfield County Commissioners that they are not going to award the city a $200,000 grant that had allegedly been promised to the city for construction/repair of infrastructure.
“I just want to make it clear to all of you, aside from the fact that I thought that was pretty disingenuous, because I think they would have to know this, but I thought maybe they don’t,” said Cherry. “If the City of DuBois were to accept that $200,000 grant, first of all, it’s matching. So we would then have to come up with another $200,000 or try to use our own facility as part of that.
“But why we would not accept it anyway, and that’s what I would hope that the commissioners already realized is because when we did the $83-plus million loan for the improvement/construction of the waste water plant and all of the lines, we also received, which is excellent news, a principle loan forgiveness, and it’s actually a grant in the amount of over $4 million to which doesn’t have a match,” said Cherry.
“To take the $200,000, we would have to subtract from that $4 million grant, $200,000,” she said. “I want the citizens of DuBois to realize this and to know this, you’re not losing any money. I’m glad my neighbors in Sandy Township were going to get that money because they need to finish that line so they can connect it to the city’s plan, and I think we need to provide that service to them. But there is no loss to the City of DuBois — not by dollars, not by grants, not by projects. Nothing.”
Sandy Township received the $200,000 grant for the Slab Run waterline project.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.