DuBOIS — DuBois Medical Supply Inc. recently joined Penn Highlands Healthcare as a part of its regional health system.
Having DuBois Medical Supply as part of Penn Highlands Healthcare will help ease patients’ transition from inpatient and outpatient care. The company provides an extensive line of products and services patients need for post-discharge to home as well as nursing or assisted living facilities.
DuBois Medical Supply is the third durable medical equipment provider within Penn Highlands Healthcare. This addition supports the health system in improving access to durable medical equipment for patients. Penn Highlands durable medical equipment locations include Brookville, Clearfield, DuBois, Kane, Monongahela and St. Marys.
DuBois Medical Supply Inc. has a long history in the community and similar to Penn Highlands Healthcare, they strive to provide exceptional care, through quality, service and outcomes. The company has been serving patients from its current location on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois since 1986 and provides a website with more than 25,000 products for online ordering.