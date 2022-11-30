DuBOIS — Students and staff at the DuBois Area Middle School are currently raising money for Make-A-Wish and held a pie-throwing assembly toward their fundraising efforts.
During the assembly, middle school teacher Anna Woods said on Dec. 9, during the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s annual Light Up A Child’s Wish campaign, student council officers will present money collected for Make-A-Wish.
“The purpose of Make-A-Wish is to grant the wish of each child who has a critical illness,” said Woods. “Thanks to our donation last year, Make-A-Wish granted Alex’s wish. Alex is 4 years old, and was recently diagnosed with leukemia.”
Woods said Alex enjoys four wheelers, playing soccer, freeze tag, and video games.
“Alex is currently in treatment, but a break is expected where he will be able to have his wish,” she said. “He has decided that his wish is to go to Disney (World) and meet the characters, and Make-A-Wish is working with Alex’s medical team to determine the exact timeframe for his wish.”
“But in the meantime, he (Alex) has gained strength, determination and excitement about what is to come,” Woods said.
Woods said the pie-throwing assembly raised more than $600 for Make-A-Wish. So far, DAMS has raised almost $1,200 for Make-A-Wish.
This week, the middle school began their basket raffle, which is the final fundraiser for Make-A-Wish. She said middle school staff members, along with some parents, have donated fantastic prizes that students can win.
Tickets for their chance to win will be on sale during all lunch periods.
“Help us reach our goal to raise $4,000 so we can grant another wish. Together we can make a difference,” said Woods.