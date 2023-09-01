DuBOIS — Although the City of DuBois’ Music Fest summer concerts concluded just last week, event Chairman Denny Skraba is looking ahead to next year.
“I want to thank the council for providing the funding for all of these groups. Dan Wallace provided the sound and everybody that worked with me to make these concerts possible,” Skraba said at this week’s council meeting. “I brought in some new groups this year and tried to give the people a variety of music, different things like rock, Dixieland, polkas, different things like that. Naturally I heard pros and cons but I know I can’t please everybody.”
Skraba said that the age category for Music Fest concerts has been changing over the last couple of years.
“We’re getting some younger people down there and there’s people that are attending those that I actually had never thought that I would ever seen attend concerts down in the park,” said Skraba. “I thought that was a positive thing and it was great.”
Skraba said the Music Fest concerts were started by Jack Averill more than 35 years ago, and Jeff Baronick, along with himself, have kept the concerts going the last several years.
“This year I headed them by myself so that makes it over 40-plus years that we’ve been having these concerts in the park,” said Skraba.
If the funding is available for the 2024 budget, Skraba said that he will be willing to be the chairman again for Music Fest if the council wishes he do so.
“I would like to get started on this earlier, like November, but I know everything that’s presently going on in the city that might not be possible,” said Skraba. “Even if I would get started sometime in January, I spoke with Dan Wallace who did the sound again. He’s on board with doing it for 2024 if we want him, and I’m kind of asking that we kind of maybe get a little bit of a rough number. Don’t faint over this — maybe like $8,000 in the budget for it.
“When I say $8,000, it doesn’t mean I’m going to spend $8,000,” said Skraba. “I know how to deal with these people and I can get their figures down a little bit, but I would like to have that little bit of a cushion just in case. I want to keep the concerts at 10 concerts and I want to base it on if we’re going to have Community Days again (in 2024), starting them once I find out when Community Days is going to be starting it like the week after, sort of like we did this year ... and that being said, I hope we can keep these things going. I think it’s a good thing for the community. There’s other communities around here like Brockway that have them and I just think it’s a good thing for our citizens and the people in the area.”
“I’d like to really thank you for spearheading that again. You did a wonderful job, (we had) hundreds of compliments,” said Mayor Ed Walsh.