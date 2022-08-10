Big band to perform at MusicFest in DuBois

DuBois native-turned Frank Sinatra singer, John Noble, along with the 17-piece Marvelous Murphy Music Center Big Band are shown.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — DuBois native-turned Frank Sinatra singer, John Noble, along with the 17-piece Marvelous Murphy Music Center Big Band, will be performing the greatest hits of “Ol’ Blue Eyes” on the stage of the city’s Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

