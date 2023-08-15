Sign up for our daily newsletters here
DuBois native Emily Kelley’s passion for “making a house a home” has been recognized by a national publication. A spread on her kitchen and dining room is featured in the September 2023 issue of Country Sampler magazine.
Kelley, who currently resides in Pittsburgh, graduated from DuBois Area High School in 2000 before leaving the area to finish college. She moved to Pittsburgh in 2009 after her husband, Ryan Kelley, finished his tours in the U.S. military.
After working mainly for nonprofit organizations doing social work, Kelley transitioned to being a stay-at-home mom in 2014, where she currently homeschools her children.
Country Sampler, “a resource for any country decorator,” features country-lifestyle articles, as well as a catalog of decorating products that “provide all the tips and tools you need to make your house a country home,” according to its website. The publication takes viewers inside the homes of country enthusiasts, featuring “room by room home tours,” home decorating tips and authentic and unique styling ideas.
Kelley has always loved to decorate their rental homes over the years, she said.
“When my husband and I bought our home in 2012, I could really make things ours,” she said.
Around four years ago, Kelley says she restyled their home, transitioning from a more “boho-style” to “farmhouse, leaning towards a vintage/antique” theme.
She began posting photos of her home decor work on Instagram, and was contacted by photographers with Country Sampler magazine in September 2022.
In October of last year, Country Sampler did a photo shoot at the Kelleys’ home of her fall decor. The photos feature a rustic, farmhouse-style atmosphere, with various items in autumn colors and accents.
For Kelley, decorating their home has been somewhat of a blank canvas she could make all her own.
“I absolutely love making our home a cozy space,” she said.
She also enjoys the thrill of “junk hunting,” and finding pieces to repurpose, then “styling different spots for different seasons.”
“I’ve always loved art and being creative. Our home has just turned into my canvas to create with.”
The issue featuring the Kelleys’ kitchen and dining room hit the newsstands July 25. Seeing her work in a national publication, she said, feels like a dream.
“I obviously love looking through decor-related magazines,” she said. “Never in a million years would I have expected to see our home featured. It’s an honor to have had them recognize my style and share (it) nationally.”
Visit www.countrysampler.com for more on Country Sampler.