DuBOIS — The ongoing Maple Avenue construction project is still on track to be completed by the end of the year, according to City of DuBois Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“We’re still on schedule to finish the project by the end of this year,” said Suplizio. “The next phase of the project will be going from Third Street out to Oklahoma Salem Road.”
Suplizio said the city is hoping that within the next few days to a week that the phase from Brady Street to Third Street will be completed, including the curb and the drainage.
“Paving will be done, not the final paving, but at least the road should be opened up to Third Street, hopefully within the next week,” said Suplizio.
After that, the construction will enter into the next phase of the project, which will include the road reconstruction from Third Street to Oklahoma Salem Road.
“Motorists will definitely experience various delays, but we can finally say that we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Suplizio. “Our plan is to still have it completed by the end of September, mid-October, and have the final paving done in October. People there can rest assure that this project is coming to fruition. It will be completed this year. Everything’s pointing to that direction.”
Last summer, the water line from Park Avenue down to the Oklahoma-Salem Road was replaced. The previous water line was well over 100 years old. The first phase of the project was the cutting down of at least 60 rotten trees along Maple Avenue in preparation for work on the new water line.