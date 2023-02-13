DuBOIS — Construction of the new sanitary sewer system in the Coke Hill area of the City of DuBois is now underway, according to officials.
Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, at last Thursday’s work session, said the city sent out letters to notify the residents in that area about the project.
In the letter, the city reminds residents and motorists to be alert for posted detours, flaggers and/or temporary lane closures and, if possible, find alternate routes.
If residents have a specific question or concern regarding the project, they can call city Engineer Chris Nasuti at 814-371-2000, extension 208, or Suplizio, at extension 109.
In the letter, the city states that they appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as they complete the project in order to maintain the city’s infrastructure.
The city anticipates this project to be completed late this summer.
Suplizio said the city will most likely send out a couple more of these similar letters to keep those area residents informed about the project.
Skunk control
Suplizio informed the council that they have been getting some phone calls about skunks becoming a nuisance in the city.
“I just wanted to throw out that we used to keep a trapper under retainer. We stopped, it’s probably been 10 years ago, maybe longer,” said Suplizio. “Residents have asked if the city would be willing to split the cost with them. It gives you (council) something to think about. In talking with some trappers, it looks like they trap skunks for anywhere between $100 and $150. So just wanted to throw that on the table. This is the first time it’s been brought up. We will we’ll keep it on here (agenda) and see if anybody’s interested.”
Mayor Ed Walsh asked what the council members’ thoughts are and if they’d like to move forward or have Suplizio do some more investigation.
Council Member Diane Bernardo asked if there is a particular area in the city that is having a problem currently.
Suplizio said, “3 1/2 square miles ... it really is the whole city.”
Suplizio said he wasn’t looking for a vote that night but just wanted to bring it to the council’s attention.
“It’s that time of year, I mean we need to move forward with this because it’s bad everywhere,” said Walsh.
“We’re at the point where we want to move forward with getting a trapper, but getting some prices first,” said Bernardo.
Suplizio said he will get some prices possibly for Monday’s (tonight’s) council meeting.
“The next consideration after this would be consideration of paying for half?” said Bernardo.
“Half, quarter, if you want to do anything at all,” said Suplizio.
Day of Hope proclamation
The mayor and city council proclaimed Thursday, Feb. 16 as the Day of Hope in the city and encouraged all citizens to join together in the community in any way that is personally meaningful.
According to the proclamation, in 2021, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in Pennsylvania and 48,344 Americans died by suicide, with 1,400,000 suicide attempts nationwide in the same year.
Also in 2021, 61.6 percent of communities did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents and suicides make up 62 percent of all firearm deaths in Pennsylvania.
Suicide is:
- The second leading cause of death for ages 10-34;
- Fourth leading cause of death for ages 35-54;
- Eighth leading cause of death for ages 55-64;
- 17th leading cause of death for ages 65-plus.
In 2022, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was launched to provide an easy-to-remember number and 24/7 confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources, by call, text or online chat.
Police chief
Police Chief Blaine Clark thanked Public Works Director Scott Farrell for helping the police department pick up and unload some ammunition.
“He (Farrell) made it work. So kudos to him moving his people around to get it for us and I appreciate it,” said Clark.
“That’s what I’m here for,” said Farrell.
Autism Walk
The city also approved a request from New Story School for use of the stage/walkway on April 22 for the annual Autism Walk and Resources Fair.
Family Day and Concert
The council approved a request from Affirming Fire Ministries Inc. for use of the city park on Saturday, Aug. 26 for Family Day and Concert and Sunday, Aug. 27 for Sunday Church services.