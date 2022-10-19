DuBOIS — The Maple Avenue construction project is coming to an end, according to DuBois City officials.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti, during the DuBois-Sandy Township Joint Board meeting on Monday, said construction crews are still working from 10th Street to Oklahoma Salem Road.
“They’ve paved the inbound lane. They’re now working on the outbound lane in that stretch,” said Nasuti. “Beginning later this week, we’ll start milling and paving all of the side roads that we used as detours.”
“On Nov. 7, the week around there, they will mill the entire Park Avenue, Maple Avenue project and then pave it all at one time,” said Nasuti, noting that by the end of November the project will be completed.
“I know everyone is ready for that project to be over ... no more than I can tell you, us,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “We (city) want that project over with.”
“We get calls every single day,” said Suplizio.
“Let’s keep it in perspective,” said city Council Member Shannon Gabriel. “That water line was over 100 years old. So hopefully none of us will ever be around to see that project have to be done again.”
“I appreciate the update, but I think a lot of people are questioning whether we can get it done. It looks like we will so that’ll be nice,” said Suplizio.