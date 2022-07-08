DuBOIS — A second reported incident involving aggressive, unrestrained dogs prompted a stiff warning from DuBois City Council this week — failure to control the animals will result in citations, fines and possibly imprisonment.
After a recent incident in City Park and along the walkway, three dogs on Tower Lane allegedly “terrorized” residents there.
The council and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the first thing anyone should do if they find themselves in a similar circumstance is to call the police immediately. “Don’t wait until later,” they said, and don’t keep quiet in the interests of being a good neighbor.
City ordinances require that dogs be kept confined and, when they are outside, they must be leashed.
Fines for violations are per dog, per day and can quickly add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars, officials noted.
Street paving
The council authorized the advertising for bids for street paving. This year’s work will be concentrated in the Third Ward.
Rehabilitation bid
City Engineer Chris Nasuti recommended that the bid for phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Sandy Lick Creek stream rehabilitation project be awarded to Dave Roman Excavating of Reynoldsville in the amount of $808,845.80. The council agreed.
Roman’s was the low bid of two that were received. The second bid totaled nearly $1.5 million.
Sewer line agreement
The council asked Solicitor Toni Cherry to review a draft agreement for a new sewer line along Platt Road in Sandy Township.
Parking space
The request for a handicapped parking space at 125 Evergreen St. was approved, with the understanding that the space is available to any handicapped person.
Next meeting
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next council meeting will be held immediately after the DuBois-Sandy Township Joint Board meeting of the council and township supervisors on Monday, July 18. The joint meeting will begin at 5 p.m. due to the volume of business that must be conducted.