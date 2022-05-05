DuBOIS — The Maple Avenue construction project is in “full swing” again this spring and is scheduled to be completed by late summer, City of DuBois Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said at Monday’s council meeting.
“It’s going to be going on from now until probably July, August, September,” said Suplizio. “We’ll probably talk about it at every one of our meetings, but the project is moving along in full swing.”
This phase of the Maple Avenue project will include curbing, storm drainage and digging down the road at least 18 inches, bringing stone back up with proper packing and then repaving.
Last summer, the water line from Park Avenue down to the Oklahoma-Salem Road was replaced. The previous water line was well over 100 years old. The first phase of the project was the cutting down of at least 60 rotten trees along Maple Avenue in preparation for work on the new water line.
Residents should expect travel detours and delays along Maple Avenue as the project continues.
Liberty Boulevard project
The city council approved bidding out for the second phase of the Liberty Boulevard project.
In March, the city began the first phase of a rehabilitation project at the top of the embankment at the end of Liberty Boulevard, a focal point in the city.
Still underway, the first phase includes concrete sidewalks, benches and lighting, retaining walls, parking and a waterfall located on the right side of the embankment when seen from Liberty Boulevard, said Suplizio.
To the left of the embankment when seen from Liberty Boulevard, the second phase will not be as extensive as the right side of the embankment.
“This will be probably just a sidewalk, parking lot up top, and probably some miscellaneous trees,” said Suplizio.
Several council members emphasized for the public that there will be trees to replace the ones that were cut down.
New ball field
The council also authorized the city manager to bid out for a new softball field project at the city park around where the football field is located.
“We got a grant for this ... again, explain to everybody a thousand times ... we got the money for the park (to be) used for the park,” said Suplizio. “That’s a later in the year project. This is something that would be done in the fall. We wouldn’t try to tackle anything like that now. So it’d be a late summer, early fall project.”
During Suplizio’s recap of the various projects, Mayor Eddie Walsh interjected to tell the council that these items were originally on the agenda for the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board meeting held prior to the city council meeting. However, Walsh said, the township manager asked that they be removed from the joint board agenda because it’s “none of their (township) business.” Walsh noted that he believes it’s important that the township hears these updates from the city for the interest of transparency.
Small College World Series
Suplizio announced that the Small College World Series kicks off with the Home Run Derby and Award Ceremony on Sunday, May 15. It is scheduled to run through May 19. More details about the event will be coming, he said.
Also, the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) finals will be played this weekend in DuBois, both softball and baseball, he said.
Suplizio also noted that DuBois will be hosting the PIAA playoff games on Memorial Day.
Condolences
Walsh and council members expressed condolences to the family of Marcie D. Brubaker, 38, DuBois, who died unexpectedly April 29. Brubaker was the daughter of former city Mayor Randy Schmidt and his wife Donna and Anita L. (Wruble) Heffner and her husband Mike.
“The various people that I have been talking with over the past couple of days, again, are just talking about how we’re in shock and what a person that we had here,” said Council Member Diane Bernardo. “And then I read her obituary and I thought, you know, for only 38 years of age, Marcie has accomplished more than a lot of people twice her age. And I don’t think in her vocabulary, you ever would hear the words, ‘I’m too busy to help.’ We are so lucky to have had Marcie, and again, I know her better now and she truly is an inspiration and a reminder to all of us to do much better than we have done.”
“The apple didn’t fall far from the tree with Marcie,” said Walsh. He recalled how he would see her approach various local organizations for donations for various projects.
“If she (Brubaker) asked you for money and you gave her $250, she wanted $500, and she always got it,” said Walsh. “Without her, Wasson PTA would not be.”
“She was just a symbol of love, I was thinking about that, again, not knowing her, I felt very strongly what a great symbol of love and a pure light that that young lady was and is,” said Bernardo.
“A tragedy for this whole community,” said Walsh.