DuBOIS — An update on the Maple Avenue water line and road reconstruction project was provided at Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting.
“I know at the last meeting you guys indicated about two weeks for Roman (Dave Roman Construction) and sidewalks at the end of October, just wondering how close we are and when any type of restoration ... so I quit tripping and stepping in the holes along the sidewalks and all of the mud piles that are everywhere,” said resident Terri Hess.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said everything is still on schedule for the sidewalks, on schedule to complete the water line this week and then restoration in the fall.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo interjected and said, “You know, I have taken for granted when the city comes and does work, the work will be done, will be done properly. What I’m going to bring up is the fact that there was a man who was hurt and this is dangerous work. It’s not just the sidewalk. It’s not just a water line or sewage line. These are unknowns at times, just like the situation and experienced worker who’s been at this for years, ends up in the hospital. I only bring this up because I hope he’s mending?”
Nasuti noted that the man is “doing well, he’s back home.”
“And as we pray for oversight on all our first responders, we pray for oversight on all the men and if any women who are working on at Maple Avenue project, because you’re dealing with traffic, they’re dealing with multiple projects, and multiple moving parts,” said Bernardo.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said that the city has sent out a letter updating the residents of Maple and Park avenues and Chestnut Street and will probably do another one again at some point.
“I’ll reiterate this. What everybody has to remember is that we have numerous projects going on, you have the hospital road, which is one project up on top of Maple, you have the sidewalk, which is a separate project going on, you have the water line and at the end of this month, we’ll probably be starting the road work,” said Suplizio. “That road work will go from Sheetz, Park Avenue and Brady, hopefully if everything works out right, we can get that done. Try to remember things are going to get worse before they get better.
“That (Maple) road goes down 18 inches, if you can imagine that, and then it gets rebuilt back up because this is being done the right way,” said Suplizio. “So patience, patience, patience, and I know, I get it. We obviously drive down that road all of the time and we go out there and we see it. Not only is the main water line being put in or what’s being put in, you’ve got all those laterals going across there, but I guess everybody understands. It will probably get worse before it gets better. I know it’s not something you want to hear, but then once it’s done going down that far, it’ll be done.”
Suplizio noted that the water line was well over 100 years old and in need of replacement.
“If there’s no reason to be on Maple Avenue, don’t go on Maple Avenue,” said Bernardo, noting she knows that’s not possible for those who live in the area.
“This is long-range planning for our city,” said Bernardo. “We cannot be faulted for long-range planning, whether it be the reservoir, whether it be the ball fields, these things just don’t come up overnight. We’re blessed to have a fantastic staff here at City Hall, highly qualified engineer, so that we can keep the overall cost down to the best of everyone’s ability. And I want to thank you (Hess) for always coming and come often and please keep updated.”
Suplizio clarified that the city is hoping the road will be finished from Park Avenue (beginning at Sheetz) to the beginning of Maple Avenue.
“We’ve been working with the contractor, which will be Glenn O. Hawbaker, and we feel comfortable right now that we can get it done good before Thanksgiving — all of Park Avenue,” said Nasuti. “Then we’ll come back next year, we won’t have to touch that (Park Avenue) and will be down on Maple Avenue.”
Mayor Ed Walsh said the road reconstruction from Sheetz to Park Avenue to be done this year will provide a snapshot of what the reconstruction will look like that will take place on Maple Avenue next summer.
“Next summer will be a rough time on Maple Avenue,” said Walsh.
City Solicitor Toni Cherry, who lives in the affected area, complimented the city engineer and council for doing the project.
“We have been involved in projects over the years where the materials and the requirements imposed by the City of DuBois in roadwork conflicts with what PennDOT requires,” said Cherry. “Because we have in the past required a much higher standard and in many cases we had bidders and disappointed bidders and successful bidders who misunderstood and tried to argue that we should not impose these higher standards for material and fill and actions on the part of the contractor. And we should be satisfied with the materials that PennDOT requires, which are always of a lesser grade.”
Cherry said the reason that council and the city engineer require a higher grade and impose these extra conditions is so it only gets done one time.
“It’s terribly annoying. It’s very, very frustrating, but you will not see that street, after this project is done, torn up summer after summer after summer for the rest of your life,” said Cherry. “And that’s what I want to tell all my friends and neighbors on Maple and Chestnut and anyone else who has to use it that because they are doing it right the first time, using the best, the highest quality materials, you are not going to be burdened with this aggravation year after year.”