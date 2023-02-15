DuBOIS — Looking ahead to the fall of 2025, the DuBois City Council has received a proposal from K-9 Officer Zayne Rhed to start the process of replacing Ace, a Belgian Malinois trained as a dual-purpose K-9 for narcotics, apprehension and tracking.
“Unfortunately, our dogs don’t get as many years as we do, and by the time (DuBois-Sandy Township) consolidation hits, Ace is going to be at the end of his working career,” said Council Member Shannon Gabriel.
Gabriel noted that the city receives donations to its K-9 fund all of the time so they do not believe there would be any additional cost to the city.
In talking with Rhed and police Chief Blaine Clark, Gabriel said they are proposing to potentially look for a replacement for Ace.
“Not a second dog,” Gabriel said. Rather, “a replacement for him (Ace) so that a K-9 could be obtained, purchased and trained, ready to be on the streets working in the fall of 2025 so that when the new city takes effect in 2026, we could then look to expand that program, add another dog. And with us replacing Ace in 2025 and then the new city hopefully acquiring a second K-9 in 2026-2027, you have offsetting years, that we’re not replacing two dogs at the same time.”
Gabriel noted that Rhed compiled some information for the council regarding the K-9 program.
“(I) just really want to give the chief our blessing to just allow Officer Rhed to continue doing as he’s doing, talking to the trainers, kind of pinpointing what he’s interested in as our handler for his next partner,” said Gabriel. “And just working through this, we have a couple of years, but just wanted to be proactive because it is a process.
“Hopefully, as I’ve talked to Officer Rhed, really starting to talk to the current officers that we have in both Sandy (Township) and the city, gauging interest. I mean, as you can see, he (Rhed) has 569 training hours. This is not for the faint of heart. There’s a lot that goes into being a handler, and so really trying to identify someone that might be a good match to work in that program if it’s something that the new city wants to expand on and build, which I hope they do,” Gabriel continued.
Gabriel said reviewing the information from Rhed about the K-9 program, “he’s made a huge impact in the City of DuBois and surrounding areas. He takes Ace all over. So that is something just kind of give our blessing that he continued down that path and work towards a replacement for Ace in 2025.”
Mayor Ed Walsh asked the council if they would like to make a motion to authorize Clark and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to move forward with the suggestion so it doesn’t take them seven years like the last time.
“She’s (Gabriel) right, it’s a process,” said Walsh.
The motion was made by Gabriel and second by Council Member James Aughenbaugh to authorize Clark, Rhed, Suplizio, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and township police Chief Kris Kruzelak to identify and purchase another dog in 2025.