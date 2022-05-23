DuBOIS — The City of DuBois Police Department, along with Pennsylvania State Parole agents, conducted an investigation on Robinson Street last week which resulted in the confiscation of a substantial amount of drugs, according to city police Chief Blaine Clark.
The investigation is ongoing and the identities of those allegedly involved have not yet been released by authorities.
At 11:35 a.m. May 17 after a request by parole agents, city police arrived at the scene and met with agents who advised them that one man fled the location on a motorcycle and a woman fled on foot, according to Clark. At the time, parole agents had two women detained inside of a house.
As parole agents were conducting their investigation on a parolee, Clark said they located multiple suspected heroin stamp baggies on a woman, who told them that there were more items located in the house, Clark said. Officers from the city secured the location and applied for a search warrant of the structure.
After the search warrant was properly vetted and granted, Clark said the city police performed a search of the location. As a result of the search, the police found 14 bricks (698 individual stamp bags) of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of $9,000, 4.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of more than $200 and $6,829 in U.S. currency for a total of more than $16,000, he said.
Clark said that a 56-year-old DuBois woman was taken into custody and sent to a state prison since she violated her parole status. He said DuBois police plan to file felony charges against her in connection with the investigation soon. He said Clearfield County Probation put out a warrant for the arrest of the man who fled on a motorcycle for a probation violation, but he has not been detained yet.
The Punxsutawney Police Department's K-9 Unit also assisted with the investigation. Clark noted that the city's K-9 Unit was out of service on the day of the investigation.
"This is another example of the attack on the drugs in the City of DuBois that this police department will work tirelessly to combat," said Clark. He noted to people who are going to sell and use illegal substances, "Go somewhere else other than DuBois."
Anyone in the public who has any drug tips for police to investigate are asked to email Clark at policechief@duboispolice.com.