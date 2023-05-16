DuBOIS — An update on the City of DuBois Police Department’s drug/vice unit was presented to the city council by Chief Blaine Clark at its meeting this month.
The police department started this “much-needed” unit in July 2022 and it has become “another successful division with combating the drug epidemic that plagues so many communities like ours,” said Clark, who also provided more information to the Courier Express.
“Having dedicated officers to develop narcotic intelligence, community communications, tracking trends, relationships with other law enforcement entities, and being able to handle these types of crimes in a swift manner is key,” said Clark.
Clark said the drug/vice unit is led by Cpl. Randy Young, who has been sworn in as an expert witness for testifying in drug cases. Young has also had a very long and successful career with narcotic enforcement.
Other officers assigned to the drug/vice unit are Casey Doherty, Lance Thompson and Kyle Bish.
“Officer Doherty has been instrumental in developing a streamline system to request for search warrants, testifying in narcotic cases, identifying intelligence practices and his prior experience from a larger police department provides added success,” said Clark.
Clark noted that Doherty was also selected by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers as the 2020 Officer of the Year for Clearfield County.
Thompson is a trained and certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), as well as a field training officer for the DuBois Police Department. His DRE skills and expertise has proven to be invaluable in detecting and prosecuting driving under the influence charges, said Clark.
Thompson’s training consisted of multiple weeks of classroom and in-field learning, which was followed up with a very intense exam, said Clark. Thompson has been requested and utilized 67 times for evaluations by many different agencies throughout western Pennsylvania, which helped with prosecution and “making our highways safer,” said Clark.
“Bish brings a fresh and upbeat direction to the unit,” said Clark. “He is a very successful officer in the United States Marine Corp. and that keeps us grounded as a Para Military division. He has developed a very important and useful system that allows the division to maintain records on cases, intelligence and structures within the drug community.”
“When we believe in something, we are certain of their success,” said Clark. “Continued support from our mayor, city council, manager and, most importantly, our citizens, thus allowing us, the City of DuBois Police Department to continue to lead and succeed the Tri-County area with the war on illegal drugs. That is why we have stability that makes our city safe.”