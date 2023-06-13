DuBOIS — The 31st annual DuBois Community Days, a two-day “celebration of the community” organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and centered in the DuBois Memorial Park, will be held this weekend.
Community Days will take place Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, in and around the city park located off Liberty Boulevard. The event kicks off the week-long Firemen’s Week celebration in DuBois, which commemorates the founding of the department in the wake of the Great Fire of 1888 that destroyed much of the fledgling settlement.
“I think our committee, this year more than ever, overcame great obstacles in order to provide what I think is going to be an excellent weekend,” said Community Days Chairman Joe Mitchell. “We look forward to the good weather and good times that we will have.”
“The community’s response was very good,” said Mitchell, noting that the fire department received approximately $70,000 in donations.
Something new this year, said Mitchell, is a DuBois Community Days app by Carlson Technologies, which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
“That’s where you’re going to find your most up-to-date information about Community Days,” said Mitchell.
This year’s event will not disappoint with a multitude of good entertainment, said Mitchell, who outlined some of the highlights, including:
The Piano Juggler
Dan got his big break when he was spotted performing at a Los Angeles comedy club. He was immediately slated to perform on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson and that initial appearance was selected for Carson’s prime time Anniversary Special. Years of national and international TV appearances followed.
He will be in the American Legion area at 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Ventriloquist Tom Crowl
Tom Crowl is a high-energy comedian and ventriloquist who brings more than 30 years of professional entertainment experience into each new performance. A rare talent, Crowl is often recognized from his appearance on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” as well as his performances at corporate events, associations, theater cruises, casinos and resorts around the world.
Crowl will be performing Friday at 7 and 9 p.m. and at 8 p.m. Saturday on the Penelec Stage, as well as 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion area.
Tanzanite African Acrobats
Witness spectacular choreographed routines involving fast pyramid building, limbo, contortion, bottle balancing, chair stacks and hand balancing all set to African beats.
They will be performing at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday and at 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, both nights in the Penelec parking lot.
Billy and the Neptunes
Billy and the Neptunes, rockability/oldies with retro-modern music and restylized classics, will perform at 12:15 and 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the Cherry Amphitheater stage.
UUU Band
From night clubs to casinos, weddings to corporate events, private functions to large outdoor festivals, UUU has played them all. UUU has 28 years of entertaining crowds of all ages.
They will perform at 6:45 p.m. Friday on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage.
Separate Ways The Band
Separate Ways The Band is the ultimate tribute band to the music of Journey. They will perform at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the Cherry Amphitheater stage.
Imagine Wrestling
Imagine Wrestling, a startup company based in central Pennsylvania whose goal is to bring their version of sports entertainment to the area, will perform shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday near the American Legion, as well as at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Nick Forsyth
Nick Forsyth will perform live music at 5 p.m. Friday on the Penelec stage.
DuBois Community Days 5K
The DuBois Community Days 5K (CD5K) is back. Join them for the 7th annual (minus 1-year hiatus in 2022) DuBois Community Days 5K, sponsored by Miller Brothers Furniture. The race will be chip-timed by Gingerbread Man Running Company; the course is a measured/GPS-verified 3.1mi(5K). Race participants will gather at the Cherry Amphitheater at the DuBois City Park beginning at 7 a.m. for registration, music, and pre-race conversation. The race will start promptly at 8:30 a.m. on Liberty Boulevard, turn onto Beaver Drive, and finish on the Beaver Meadow Walkway in front of the Cherry Amphitheater. Registration for the CD5K is free. Donations are accepted and greatly appreciated. All proceeds support the DuBois City Fire Departments.
Summer Beast Powerlifting Meet
Summer Beast Powerlifting Meet will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Penelec stage. To register, visit https://www.summerbeast.org/. Proceeds from this event benefit the WPAL Fitness Center located at 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois.
Firemen’s Parade
When the city fire siren sounds, the Firemen’s Parade begins to roll at 5 p.m. Saturday from Long Avenue and Main Street and continues to Liberty Boulevard.
Fireworks
Listen on 106.5 FM as the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and the City of DuBois present the Pyromusical fireworks display starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
For about six months out of the year, the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department-Parade Committee, made up of approximately 75 volunteer firefighters along with their friends and families, work to put on this festival in the park and the largest Firemen Parade in western Pennsylvania.
The festival in the park is free to the general public, meaning there are no admission fees or charges for entertainment activities. Once again, there will be plenty of food vendors, who are made up primarily of nonprofit organizations which use the annual event as a way to raise money and enlighten the community about the services they offer.
“Our mission is to bring back the sense of community to the area,” according to publicity information provided by the fire department. “It is also to help the nonprofits get their message out to the community at large.”
It is estimated that Community Days in the park brings in several thousand people from all walks of life who live in western Pennsylvania.