DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has received a $57,566,897 loan and a $4,433,103 grant through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to construct a new wastewater treatment plant and replace approximately 12,500 feet of sanitary sewer and sewer interceptor lines.
The project will meet required effluent limits in accordance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the project award Wednesday as part of the investment of $168 million for 15 drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects across 13 counties through PENNVEST.
“Making critical investments like the ones announced today help to revitalize our communities across the commonwealth,” said Wolf. “Perhaps more importantly, they also play a vital role in addressing commitments we’ve made as Pennsylvanians toward our own environment, by honoring our role in cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay tributary region, restoring our lakes and streams, and minimizing our impact on fresh waters in every region of the state.”
“We (city officials) sat in on the PENNVEST meeting today regarding our sewage plant and we’re very excited to see that they did see the need for our sewage plant, awarding us over $4 million in grant and $50 million in a 1 percent loan,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “We still have a lot of work that has to be done, but to the best of our knowledge, PENNVEST doesn’t give out grants to this magnitude. And so we’re excited about moving forward, as everyone knows, because we’ve been saying it for quite some time now.”
Suplizio said the city’s current sewage plant was built in the early 1960s, and the engineering was even earlier than that.
“It will be a state-of-the-art sewage plant, which we need for our area, especially if we ever want to grow,” said Suplizio. “Being right off Interstate 80, the opportunities are endless to what we could bring into this community. But yes, we’re very excited about the grant or we think it’s very pro for our area and for our future and for our future growth.”
The next step will be to bid out the project, said Suplizio. The capability of the new treatment plant will be to treat more than 20 million gallons a day. The current sewage treatment plant can treat more than 10 million gallons a day.
According to preliminary plans, the new sewage plant will be built near the current one located off of Guy Avenue, with a new access road set to be constructed from Fuller Street beside the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) building.
The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
“With more than $10 billion in community investments, PENNVEST has highlighted the importance and value of our state revolving loan fund,” said Wolf. “Offering affordable financing for large-scale infrastructure projects has allowed Pennsylvania’s communities to grow and rebuild without burdening residents with unreasonable financial demands, paving the way for stronger communities and more opportunities for Pennsylvanians to prosper and thrive.”