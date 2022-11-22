DuBOIS — The DuBois Salvation Army began its seasonal Red Kettle Campaign on Saturday as volunteer bell ringers started to set up outside of several area businesses.
The goal this year is to raise $40,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign and other donations, said Capt. Andrew Spooner, who is the commanding officer of the DuBois Salvation Army along with his wife, Brianne Spooner.
For the second consecutive year, Spooner said the DuBois Salvation Army is partnering with Paris Uniform Services to benefit this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Every donation made to the Red Kettle Campaign in DuBois between Nov. 25 and Dec. 24 will be matched by Paris Uniform Services, up to $25,000. The Red Kettle Campaign will help the nonprofit continue to love and serve families and individuals in and around DuBois, beyond the most difficult situations.
Last year, thanks to the matching grant from Paris Companies and their CEO David Stern, Spooner said the DuBois Salvation Army was able to raise $71,269 during the Red Kettle Campaign.
In order to reach their goal, The Salvation Army not only needs donations, but volunteers to ring the bell at the Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Big Lots and Save-A-Lot locations.
“We are very short on volunteer groups and individuals,” said Spooner.
And because there may be a lack of volunteers available to ring the bells, The Salvation Army is encouraging people to mail-in donations, said Spooner. The checks can be written out to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and can be mailed to The Salvation Army at 119 S. Jared St., DuBois PA 15801 with a memo of “Red Kettles.” People may also donate online at https://salarmy.us/DuBoisKettle.
“Money raised in the Red Kettle stays in DuBois and helps The Salvation Army provide food, clothing, and utility assistance to individuals in the community year-round,” said Spooner.
The DuBois Salvation Army covers DuBois, Falls Creek, Luthersburg, Penfield, Rockton and Troutville.
“With the increase price of food and utility bills, we are seeing a big influx of new clients,” said Spooner. “We are providing more food orders per month and have more requests with helping pay utility bills. Through the Red Kettle Campaign we are able to provide more food per family and have more funds to put towards utility assistance.”
Spooner said The Salvation Army has definitely seen the effects of inflation of food, gas and utility bills.
“We are seeing more working families come and request help,” he said. “It’s especially harder for the working single parent families. These families are having a harder time making ends meet and are finding that coming to The Salvation Army for extra food assistance helps make their paycheck last just a little bit longer.”
Any groups or individuals interested in volunteering to be a bell ringer for the campaign is asked to contact Capt. Andrew Spooner at 814-371-5320.