FALLS CREEK — The first snow storm of the season was a learning experience for the new employees at the DuBois Regional Airport, Manager Bob Shaffer said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority.
“As the authorities are aware, we have three new employees and three seasoned employees that have been here for multiple winters,” said Shaffer, referring to the Nov. 15 snow fall. “It still required me being here Tuesday evening to almost 9 o’clock and then coming back on Wednesday morning and cleaning up.
“It was an education for everybody, the new (employees), for them to see what you need to do just to go out and start piling snow piles,” said Shaffer. “So I think everybody got some experience. It worked well. We did not have any issues here. I tried to coordinate with Southern (Airways) on how long they were going to run on Tuesday evening because the snow was supposed to stop between 8 and 9 p.m., and at 7, there was just no visibility.”
Shaffer said there was some communication with Southern Airways, the airport’s Essential Air Service provider.
“At first they were canceling and then they were flying and ultimately, they ended up flying,” he said. “We had two flights come in, one about a half an hour behind the other one. We were able to keep the airport open and operational as we always do. We had no problems here. We didn’t have to do anything terribly heroic, but it was, as we talked before the meeting here, a heavy, wet snow. And there was a bit of a challenge at times just keeping up with it because of the disability.”
Shaffer also noted that there was no broken equipment.
The educational experience was good, he said, adding, “It wasn’t, as they got in Buffalo 7 feet, we got maybe 4 inches. It was much better. And that’s all we got. We didn’t have anything over the entire weekend. I think we had one other time we had to do a little bit of salting out front because some of the melting snow had frozen so the next morning we had to put some salt down. But we used very little sand in the evening of the event. We didn’t use any salt out front at all.”
In other operations at the airport, Shaffer said employees continue to work on the storage building cleanup.
Shaffer also said three employees attended fire schools over the past month.
“That took some effort to cover their shifts,” he said. “Everyone came back and was enthused and passed.”
He said employees have also stepped up to cover shifts.
“I can tell you that on this past Friday, we had an employee call off late in the day, and we had an employee that had come in early in the morning, that volunteered to stay through the night and actually ended up working 18 1/2 hours,” said Shaffer. “We had a new employee that stayed, closed that evening so I didn’t have to come back out. I was pretty impressed with that.”