FALLS CREEK — An update on various projects at the DuBois Regional Airport was presented by Manager Bob Shaffer at the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority’s meeting held last Friday.
Terminal building rehabilitation
The terminal building rehabilitation project has been completed and the airport is waiting for approval of the amendment for the change order from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“We’ve talked to them over the past month, and they continue to say it’s coming,” said Shaffer. “That’s the only reason that that project is still on there, just waiting for that amendment. We don’t remove a project until it’s totally closed out and we don’t close that out until we receive that final payment.”
Front end loader
“We did receive it,” Shaffer said about the front end loader. “It has had its final inspection from the FAA and approvals, and we have done the payments and you’ll see that through the month of March. That will be complete and will be off the agenda in the coming month. And I can tell you, it’s working wonderfully. We’ve used it for a variety of things. It certainly is doing everything we had hoped that it would do.”
PennDOT equipment grant
The airport received the new Kubota side-by-side which they had an order on since last March, said Shaffer. The airport will be closing out that project.
Fuel truck grant
“We had hoped to try to have a more up-to-date update for you here today, but we were unable to get that from Sky Mark so we continue to anticipate that the Jet A truck in the coming month possibly could be arriving. That was the anticipated schedule. And so, we have no reason to believe that’s going to be otherwise,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer said the 100LL truck is still about three months away from being received by the airport.
“We continue to have issues with our existing fuel trucks,” said Shaffer, noting that they are 100,000 mile trucks that the airport workers have put new pumping parts on it when they purchased them in the early 1990s.
“These are 30-some year old vehicles that have seen their day,” said Shaffer. “And so we’re fixing that and it seems like it’s never going to get here and then the pandemic hits and you have a hard time getting chassis so that’s what the problem is. It’s not the pumping gear. They seem to have no issue with that. It’s the darn chassis and the chips and all that kind of stuff.”
Hangar improvements
“I chose to work through other buildings and their sky solution, and try to come up with what I thought would be an expedited design process and that turned out to be not a wise decision on my part,” said Shaffer. “So what we’ve done is come back and regrouped and went with GAI and the contract that we had signed with them to design and put together our proposed hangar improvements that we were looking for.”
Brian Wolfel of GAI said they had worked with a local contractor to get them to the point where they’re at through the vendor they were trying to use to expedite it.
“We have a very good preliminary layout, which includes utility extensions and preliminary building design,” said Wolfel. “What we’re going to do now that the weather has broken we can send the surveyor out and verify topographic information, verify grades ... We can move forward with the environmental design and complete final design as we go. We’re looking at hopefully having this wrapped up and ready for bid at the end of April or mid-May and then moving forward with the construction of it.
“As of right now, we have four T hangars shown and a 70-by-70 corporate hangar and located between those two would be some tenant parking for either hangar,” said Wolfel.
“The idea behind the separation is to avoid the deluge system that’s required by the code for fire extinguishing in both hangars if they were combined,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer asked Wolfel to provide a brief update on the information the airport received from the FAA on the latest CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act money.
“In December, they (FAA) sent an email out indicating that $20 billion had been set aside for aviation development across the nation, which includes $3 billion a year for the next five years for aviation design and another $5 billion over five years for terminal improvements and tower improvements,” said Wolfel. “What they (FAA) have asked us to do is, based on the aircraft and the employment per year, each airport was given a certain amount of money over the next five years and DuBois was given $159,000 for each of the next five years. And what they want us to do is come up with a project list for the next five years on how we’re going to utilize those dollars in conjunction with $150,000 non-primary entitlement that you also receive every year.”
Wolfel said he was going to meet with Shaffer and whoever else would like to join them on Monday to brainstorm and come up with some eligible projects that the airport can utilize that money for.
“This will follow the FAA guidelines so this is not a hangar or a fuel farm. This is things that fall under the FAA guidelines,” said Shaffer. “This is repave your runway, put runway lights in. There’s opportunity for other funding for a new terminal complex if that were the authority’s desire, which I don’t know is really our future, but there are a variety of things that you can do. We have these dollars and if you look at the list we’re kind of on the low end. But if you look at the first allocation where we were on the high end, at the end of the day, it all kind of evens out folks because some of the other smaller airports like Bradford and Altoona are getting more under this allocation, but they got significantly less under the first allocation.
“We have an opportunity to look at and hopefully improve the future and the amenities here at the airport, we’re going to try to figure out what we want to do with that,” said Shaffer. “Of course, we’ll bring it back to the authority for their approval.”